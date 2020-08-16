First National Trust Co Has $5.18 Million Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 55.6% in the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total value of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a net margin of 46.39% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

