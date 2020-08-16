First National Trust Co Has $6.12 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 118.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BAX shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,756,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,192,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.48. Baxter International Inc has a 12 month low of $69.10 and a 12 month high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Baxter International had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other Baxter International news, Director James R. Gavin III sold 14,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.41, for a total transaction of $1,287,422.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,769,031.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 3,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $340,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,901,355. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.