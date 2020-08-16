First National Trust Co Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,056 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 475 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.52.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $833,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,703,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.33, for a total value of $731,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 20,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,253.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,911 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.43. 1,904,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.94. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $85.69 and a one year high of $147.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.72 and its 200 day moving average is $117.80.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

