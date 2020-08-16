First National Trust Co Has $7.68 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $2,847,481.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,946,238.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 60,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,920,384 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.27. 2,030,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,483,766. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.40. The company has a market cap of $38.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 27.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Read More: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.