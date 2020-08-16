First National Trust Co Has $81.44 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

First National Trust Co lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 486,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,021 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 6.9% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. First National Trust Co owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $81,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 40,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 75.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 392,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,773,000 after buying an additional 169,450 shares during the period. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 254.7% in the 2nd quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.54. 11,725,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,759,925. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.87. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.