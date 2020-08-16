First National Trust Co Increases Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned 0.31% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.56. 58,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,232. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

