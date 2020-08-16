First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,356,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.64. 5,122,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,061,686. The company has a market cap of $97.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.