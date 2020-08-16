First National Trust Co Makes New Investment in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

First National Trust Co bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 92,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 98,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 47,759 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $890,000. Tradition Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,356,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Vertical Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Argus cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.47.
Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 11.59% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.
Raytheon Technologies Company Profile
Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.
