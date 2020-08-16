First National Trust Co Purchases 3,049 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 8.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 636,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,836,000 after acquiring an additional 50,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 320.6% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

MNST stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,385,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,141. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. Monster Beverage Corp has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The firm has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 47,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $3,824,264.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,778.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $1,815,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,787.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,244 shares of company stock worth $11,371,398 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

