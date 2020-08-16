First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Trust Co increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.0% of First National Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $1,767,879.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $444,622.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,203,146.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,591,883. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $137.56. 2,450,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,681,416. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $187.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 13th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

