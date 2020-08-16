First National Trust Co Raises Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.46. 3,641,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,024,354. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.90.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

