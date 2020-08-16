First National Trust Co Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.4% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.48. 7,050,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,119. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $211.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.01%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

