First National Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,765 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 98,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

WM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,057,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,333. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.81.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

