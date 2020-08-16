First National Trust Co Sells 40,222 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,222 shares during the period. First National Trust Co owned 0.55% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $5,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,967,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYV traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. The stock had a trading volume of 46,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.07. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

