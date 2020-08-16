First National Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

First National Trust Co lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

ETN traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,712. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.42 and a fifty-two week high of $105.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 51.50%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.42, for a total transaction of $315,120.74. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $405,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,008 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,121. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

