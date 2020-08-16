First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Frisch Financial Group Inc.

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for about 7.1% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $15,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 31,230 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 339,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,286 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000.

NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.19. 82,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,461. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.78. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.102 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%.

