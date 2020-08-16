Flowchain (FLC) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. One Flowchain token can now be bought for $2.72 or 0.00022989 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex. During the last week, Flowchain has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Flowchain has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1,404.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00040714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $692.29 or 0.05846796 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00015647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00050064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003253 BTC.

Flowchain Profile

Flowchain is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,836 tokens. The official website for Flowchain is flowchain.co . Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flowchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

