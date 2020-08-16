Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Buys 474 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 199,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.4% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 22,297,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,581,121. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays downgraded shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,679,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.