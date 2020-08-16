Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 6,013 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,987,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,662.16.

GOOGL stock traded down $12.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,504.63. 1,095,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,182,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1,023.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,587.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,490.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,378.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $31.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

