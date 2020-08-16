Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 3,419 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.3% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $19,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,619,569,000 after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 6,224.9% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,959,790 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $821,695,000 after buying an additional 3,897,184 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter worth about $521,859,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.90, for a total transaction of $1,759,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,448.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $86,478.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,814 shares of company stock worth $8,350,446 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.24. 14,792,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The company has a market cap of $744.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $241.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Facebook from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HSBC upped their price objective on Facebook from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

