Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 6,213 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,076,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $4,233,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $243,000. Investment House LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 669.0% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 100,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 87,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 303.8% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 34,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The stock had a trading volume of 50,839,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 13,584,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $337,026,507.81. Insiders bought 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.