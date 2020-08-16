Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Holdings Boosted by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.68% of Franklin Universal Trust worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 24,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 100,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FT traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.00. 40,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,266. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 30th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

