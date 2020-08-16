Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,042 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.06. 12,235,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.15 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $211.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $40.97.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.