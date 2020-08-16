Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,785 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Facebook makes up 0.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Facebook by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $86,478.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 36,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,350,446. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $261.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,792,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,723,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $744.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $278.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

