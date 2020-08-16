Frisch Financial Group Inc. Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,487,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,175 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $68,001,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,185,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,590 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9,134.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,970,000 after acquiring an additional 617,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,053,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,580,000 after acquiring an additional 607,422 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. The company had a trading volume of 582,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,773. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $170.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.60.

