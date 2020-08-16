Frisch Financial Group Inc. Invests $206,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Posted by on Aug 16th, 2020

Frisch Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.17.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.74. 3,422,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,181. The company has a market capitalization of $138.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.77 and a 200 day moving average of $105.84.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

