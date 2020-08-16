Frisch Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for about 0.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. Hills Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 102,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 482,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 47,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 22,521,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,470,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $213.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.16.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.