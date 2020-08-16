Frisch Financial Group Inc. Purchases 115 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,746 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,966,504,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342,704 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,690,799 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $940,974,000 after buying an additional 2,184,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $54,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 487.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $177,707,000 after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,041,874 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $502,974,000 after buying an additional 743,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $207.03. 2,060,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,414,967. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $221.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.37. The firm has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

