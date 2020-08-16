Frisch Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,148 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of VOO traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,097,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,692,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $294.73 and its 200-day moving average is $276.96. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $311.59.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

