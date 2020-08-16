Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,064 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,250,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337,164 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,810,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,160,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,856 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,698,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $177.87. The stock had a trading volume of 371,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,919. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $186.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.