Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,244 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1,120.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of SPEM stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.60. 2,449,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,075. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.96.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.