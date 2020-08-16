FTX Token (FTT) Price Down 1% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 16th. One FTX Token token can currently be purchased for $3.44 or 0.00028948 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a total market capitalization of $324.60 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

FTX Token (CRYPTO:FTT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

