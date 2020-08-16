FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Releases FY 2021 IntraDay Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) issued an update on its FY 2021

IntraDay earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.79-2.79 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.46-20.46 billion.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $48.07 on Friday. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.20.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.34. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 5.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares Company Profile

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

