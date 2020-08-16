Gas Hits Market Cap of $18.75 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. In the last seven days, Gas has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00015632 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $18.75 million and $3.57 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00159962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.57 or 0.01845364 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00199849 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000238 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00129516 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official website is neo.org . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.