GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,241 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PG traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.10. 5,843,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,084,415. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $135.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $335.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 39,381 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total value of $5,290,049.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,140 shares in the company, valued at $18,019,026.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 266,238 shares of company stock valued at $32,571,727. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

