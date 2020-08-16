GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 15,521 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 121,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 0.8% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $109,968,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,504.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,444,462 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $238,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,470 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,146,312 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $797,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 249.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,175,563 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $278,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,528,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

