GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% during the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

