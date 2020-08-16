GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $6.20 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,568 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 238.5% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 50.6% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $130.53. The stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

