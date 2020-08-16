Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.69.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTBIF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $34.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

Shares of GTBIF traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $16.01. 984,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,316. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $16.06.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures and sells various cannabis products in the United States. The company's cannabis products include flower, concentrates for dabbing and vaporizing, edibles, and topical. It owns and operates a chain of retail cannabis stores under the RISE name. The company markets its products through third party retailers.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.