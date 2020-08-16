GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Short Interest Up 18.4% in January

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the December 31st total of 12,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

NYSE GSX traded down $10.80 on Friday, hitting $89.20. 9,715,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,899,813. The company has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 446.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.44. GSX Techedu has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $141.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 23.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 1.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 109,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GSX Techedu by 8.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

GSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut GSX Techedu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on GSX Techedu from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CLSA lowered GSX Techedu from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.28.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams.

