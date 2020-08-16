Guider Reaches Market Cap of $24,891.14 (GDR)

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar. Guider has a total market capitalization of $24,891.14 and $88.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $694.34 or 0.05842200 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00049886 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003350 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a token. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars.

