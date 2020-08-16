Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.91 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,201 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.31.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.30. 26,640,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,986,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average of $31.10.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

