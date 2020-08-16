Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 676.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,602 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $487,569,000. Himalaya Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $262,381,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 51.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,055,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164,156 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $83,381,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,255,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,586 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 33,902,623 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. Insiders purchased a total of 85,092,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,253,228 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,839,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,835,828. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.54. The company has a market cap of $229.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

