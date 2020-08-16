Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 11,122 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 0.6% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 1.7% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 2.8% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.85.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,607,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,914,343. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.95. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 46.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

