Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 650 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,168 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,406,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,649 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,930,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,892,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,213,722 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,494,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,439,500,000 after acquiring an additional 640,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. UBS Group boosted their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.79. 8,528,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,793,664. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $243.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

