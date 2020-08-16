Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 840,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $27,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reik & CO. LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1.4% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PFE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.95.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 12,235,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,219,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

