Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paypal during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total value of $4,922,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,674,586.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Anderson sold 9,203 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.62, for a total transaction of $1,781,884.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,040.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,203 shares of company stock worth $12,339,005. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.36.

Shares of PYPL traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.46. 4,844,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,959,733. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $204.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

