Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 814 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.5% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 462,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,692,000 after acquiring an additional 182,048 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.79.

Chevron stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,328,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,262,510. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $125.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.66). Chevron had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

