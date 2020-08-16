Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Trading Up 26.8% This Week

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded up 24.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 16th. During the last week, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $3.72 million and $9,556.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008469 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00159511 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.11 or 0.01850522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00200300 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000915 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000239 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00129724 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s launch date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

