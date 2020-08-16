Hyman Charles D Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Hyman Charles D raised its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 17,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,504,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,992,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.53, a P/E/G ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.04.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

