Hyman Charles D Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Hyman Charles D boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 545.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 305.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,315,539 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $509,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,138 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,442,256 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,057,000 after buying an additional 943,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,823,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $953,589,000 after acquiring an additional 680,700 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,370.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 560,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 522,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 48.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,424,821 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $355,333,000 after purchasing an additional 464,011 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH traded up $2.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $323.70. 1,787,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,675,987. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $324.57. The stock has a market cap of $307.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $343.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $283.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.46.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,186 shares of company stock valued at $31,849,251. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

